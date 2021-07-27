Have Forbes magazine delivered to your doorstep for a year at just $4 (Reg. $20+)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Forbes magazine for just $3.99. Shipping is free every month with no sales tax and you’ll never need to worry about auto renewals. This is another perfect opportunity to jump in for the first time at a heavily discounted rate, or just to refresh your existing subscription for another 12 months without paying anywhere near full price. Another thing to point here is that you can also send any of the titles in your cart to any address with a special gift note if you’re looking for a quick and easy business-oriented gift that keeps on giving all year long. Head below for more details.

While this one carries a $104 MSRP for a year, it typically sells for much less than that. However, it will still run you $20 per year over on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $15. Today’s deal is easily the best price we can find and matching the lowest price we have tracked all year (outside of more expensive bundle offers). Forbes features “features information on successful companies and individuals, industries, marketing, law, taxes, technology, computers, communications, investments, management performance.”

While we are talking reading, check out this ongoing deal on the new Lord of the Rings hardcover edition with Tolkien’s illustrations as well as this LITOM USB-C rechargeable reading neck light for just $8.50. Then, dive into Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick that takes care of story time with the kids as well as our July 2021 summer reading list and everything else in our media guide.

More on Forbes Magazine:

Forbes magazine names the richest people and the biggest companies and covers global business stories with insight, solid sourcing, and the sort of groupie zeal usually reserved for fanzines. No merger, new ad campaign, or lawsuit goes unnoticed and stories always focus on the movers who are shaking things up. Read Forbes to make sense of today’s volatile market–or just for the sheer pleasure of reading good reporting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!