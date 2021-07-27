Drop a GE 12,000 BTU HomeKit-ready Smart Air Conditioner in the office at $100 off, now $320

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the GE 12,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner for $319.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $420, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Very smilier models currently starts at just under $400 in renewed condition at Amazon, for comparison sake. A perfect way to keep cool this summer and beyond, this model is rated for spaces up to 550-square feet with 12,000 BTU of cooling power for sizable bedrooms, home offices, and more. Along with its three cooling and fan speed settings, this is a Wi-Fi connected model with a companion app for monitoring, scheduling, and taking smartphone control of your new air conditioner alongside support for voice commands via Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Save another $100 by opting for this highly-rated LG 6,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner at $219 shipped on Amazon. This is really more suitable for 250-square foot rooms and is about half as powerful, but it will more than suffice for smaller spaces and save you even more. There are no smart features on this model, but the price difference and 4+ star rating from over 5,100 Amazon customers might make it a worthy consideration for some.

For additional discounts to make your living space more intelligent, head over to our smart home hub. Just recently we spotted big-time price drops on ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat as well as the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, but you’ll also want to browse through the latest TP-Link Kasa smart home gear roundup and this morning’s price drop on three Google Nest Mini speakers for a total of $64.50 ($147 value) as well.

More on the GE 12,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner:

Cool off comfortably with this GE 12,000 BTU smart Wi-Fi window air conditioner. This ENERGY STAR-qualified air conditioner connects to your Wi-Fi for real-time feedback, optimized performance and alerts. With three cooling speeds and three fan-only speeds, this air conditioner cools a room of up to 550 square feet. Installation of this GE 12,000 BTU smart Wi-Fi window air conditioner is simple using the EZ Mount, and you can change the filter with one touch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!