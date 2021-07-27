FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s Bluetooth belt-drive turntable can also convert vinyl to digital audio at $150

Reg. $198 $150

Amazon is offering the Sony PS-LX310BT Belt-Drive USB Turntable for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, the turntable goes for $198 normally, with today’s deal coming in at just $2 above our previous mention. This turntable delivers support for both 33 1/3 as well as 45 RPM records, which means it’ll be a great addition to your vinyl collection. You’ll also find both a phono and line out preamp with three different gain settings. Plus, should you want to convert your vinyl collection to digital for easier on-the-go listening, there’s a USB output so you can record audio to your computer with ease. It also supports output over Bluetooth should you want to listen wirelessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving nearly $50 with today’s lead deal, we’d recommend picking up this record cleaning kit. It’s available for $22 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It includes a velvet record brush, cleaning liquid, a stylus brush, and a travel pouch to keep everything neat and tidy. This is crucial to keeping records in tip-top shape, especially if you’re using more vintage vinyl.

If you’re just looking for whole-home audio, check out this bundle of Google Nest Mini speakers that we found on sale earlier today. You can pick up three for $64.50, which is a $147 value. In the end, you’re essentially paying just $21.50 for each speaker, making it a great way to upgrade space with whole-home audio.

Sony Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable features:

Enjoy your vinyl records wirelessly and digitally store them with the Sony PS-LX310BT Stereo Turntable. Its USB output allows you to connect it to your computer for convenient connection and conversion, while built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream your vinyl audio directly to your compatible wireless headphones or speakers. The turntable supports 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds and features a stereo RCA audio output that can connect to a preamp or directly to your sound system.

