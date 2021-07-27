FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Zhiyun’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal/selfie stick falls to new low at $29

VisionMagic (97% positive lifetime feedback, Zhiyun official storefront) via Amazon is offering the Zhiyun Smooth-X 2-Axis Smartphone Gimbal in white for $29.24 shipped. Simply use the code 25IYNE6S at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $39 going rate right now, and originally retailing for $60, today’s deal beats our last mention by $0.75 and marks a new all-time low. Zhiyun’s Smooth-X gimbal handles two functions through a single tool. Firstly, it can be used as a standard smartphone gimbal that allows you to capture stable video while walking, running, or even riding in a car. It also doubles as a stabilized selfie stick to take photos or videos of yourself and family, which is a really cool feature. Not sure whether it’s right for you? Our hands-on review will help you make the best decision. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Head below for more.

Wanting to take selfies, but find that a full-on gimbal would be a bit much? This selfie stick is just $24.50 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. One of the best features with this selfie stick is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Don’t miss out on the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is currently down to a new low of $107 off in the company’s back to school sale. There’s quite a bit to explore here, so you’ll want to swing by our previous coverage to take a closer look at everything that’s discounted right now.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.
  • An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.
  • Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

