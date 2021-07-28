AKAI’s mini 25-key USB MIDI controller now down at $50 via Amazon + more from $69

Amazon is now offering the AKAI Professional LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller for $49.99 shipped. Originally closer to $70, this one fetches around $60 these days and is now an additional 15% off for the lowest we can find. It is currently listed at $59 on Sweetwater for comparison. Today’s deal is within $3 of the 2021 Prime Day pricing and the lowest price we can find. A great little option for bedroom producers or to bringing the beats with you on-the-go, this is a 25-key velocity sensitive keyboard with compatibility for Mac right out of the box. Measuring just 13-inches across, it can easily get thrown in your bag for mobile sessions and features an on-board arpeggiator, sustain button, and four programmable memory banks. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Looking for something even more casual and affordable? Consider the 32-key MIDIPLUS USB MIDI Keyboard Controller for $39 shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 3,100 Amazon customers and makes for a great no-frills solution that’s ready for just about any DAW environment right out of the box.

More MIDI keyboard deals:

If you need a new machine to center your recording rig around, you definitely don’t want to pay full price, so head right over to Apple deal hub. If the MacBook or iPad you’re after isn’t on sale at this particular moment, it will be at some point. And when it is, it will be waiting for you right here. In the mean time, check out these all-time lows on Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros.

More on the AKAI LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller:

13-inch, slim-line laptop performance keyboard with 25 velocity-sensitive mini-keyboard keys for playing melodies, bass lines, chords and more

Dedicated octave up and down buttons to increase the keyboard to the full melodic range plus a sustain button for expressive performances

On-board arpeggiator steps through chords automatically and generates inspiring melodic ideas quickly

4 programmable memory banks for instant recall of mappings for DAWs, virtual instruments, effects and more

