Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $95 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Alienware AW410K Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard for $94.99 shipped. Having launched last August with a $130 price tag, it recently has been trending around $115 with today’s offer beating previous discounts by $5 in order to mark a new all-time low. Alienware’s gaming keyboard packs a low-profile design centered around Cherry MX switches and backed by RGB backlighting to add some flair to the black aluminum form-factor. The wired build delivers a full keyboard layout complete with arrow keys and a number pad to round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those in the market for an even more low-profile gaming peripheral will want to check out this Cooler Master SK630 Keyboard at $70 instead. You’re ditching the Alienware branding by going with this more affordable alternative, but will also benefit from a compact 60% layout, brushed aluminum design, and much of the same Cherry MX clickiness.

But for a full battlestation upgrade, go give Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop a look. It has currently dropped in price for only the second time and is now down to an all-time low at $170 off. Arriving with an 11th Gen Intel processor, it also packs Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a 13.4-inch 60Hz display, and CNC aluminum build.

Alienware AW410K Keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation Industry-leading Cherry MX Brown Switches for better control with quick and smooth triggering. Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16.8 million colors per key. Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics New generation iconic Alienware design. Anti-ghosting/N-Key rollover for greater in-game precision. Durable 5000 series aluminium construction for complete robustness and reliability

