Joe’s New Balance Back to School Kick Off cuts up to 60% off running shoes, more from $30

The Joe’s New Balance Back to School Kick Off Sale takes up to 60% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories for your first day. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Fresh Foam 1080v10 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. These shoes are highly cushioned, curved to excel your step, and lightweight. They’re also breathable, which is great for warm weather and comes in several color options as well as styles for both men or women alike. You can also train with them on the road or treadmill alike. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks from this sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

