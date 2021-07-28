FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to $545 off combo kits from RYOBI, Milwaukee, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking as much as $545 off a selection tools and combo kits from RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and in-store pickup is also available. Now that summer is in full swing, it’s likely time to start chipping away at all of those home improvement tasks that have been piling up. But if you’ve been lacking the tools to get a specific project done, today’s sale enters as a notable chance to refresh your tool kit with deep discounts attached. You’ll find everything from more entry-level kits with drill/driver combos to full-fledged offerings for DIY novices to really kit out their setup, all backed by 4+ star ratings. Head below for our top picks.

Notable tool deals at Home Depot:

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your space now that you’ve knocked out some improvement projects. Or if it’s the outdoor space that could use some love, this up to 48% off Greenworks sale is worth a look. We’re tracking some of the best prices to date on the brand’s popular electric tools, ranging from mowers to leaf blowers that all ditch gas and oil.

Milwaukee 18V 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 7 Piece Combo Kit features an M18 ½” Drill Driver, the most compact in its class to access the tightest work spaces while delivering users 500 in-lbs of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. The M18 ¼” Hex Impact Driver offers the best power to size ratio among like competitors with up to 2,750 RPM, 3,450 IPM and 1,500 in-lbs of fastening torque for class-leading performance. The M18 6-½” Circular Saw has a 3,500 RPM motor that easily and quickly cuts tough material such as LVL headers. The M18 HACKZALL features a one-handed design for superior control and versatility with the ability to perform fast cuts through a wide range of material such as wood, metal and PVC. 

