Pad & Quill’s iPhone 12 Luxury Pocket Book Cases now 30% off with deals from $79.50

Pad & Quill is now offering its Luxury Pocket Book Case for iPhone 12, Pro, and Pro Max at $93.45 shipped. However, apply code PQ15 at checkout will knock that total down even lower to $79.43 shipped. Regularly $110, that’s just shy of 30% off the going rate and among the lowest totals we have tracked all year. If you’re looking for a gorgeous, handcrafted wallet-style case for your iPhone 12 device, this deal is certainly worth a closer look. Head below for more details on the Pad & Quill iPhone 12 Luxury Pocket Book Case.

The Luxury Pocket Book Case is hewn from a single piece of cherry hardwood and wrapped in a full-grain leather wallet cover. A magnetic and very much hidden tension system keeps the wooden phone holder in place and is completely removable if needs be. From here, you’ll find a classic journal-style elastic closure, marine-grade nylon stitching, and enough space for “5-7 cards and cash” alongside the 25-year leather and lifetime elastic strap warranties. “Thick full-grain American leather that breaks in over time and gets more beautiful with use. This high-quality leather starts off a little stiff and softens as it wraps your iPhone in love for years to come.”

For something similar at a fraction of the price, check out the Belemay iPhone 12/12 Pro Wallet Case at $30 shipped on Amazon. The genuine cowhide leather is joined by 4+ star ratings and a drastically lower price point than today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect to get the handcrafted quality, lengthy warranty, and 30-day money back promise here.

Today’s Pad & Quill deals now sit alongside the latest Totallee 50% off sitewide sale featuring its barely there iPhone 12 cases, and more. Just be sure to explore the Moment summer sale that takes up to 50% off as well as everything else in our smartphone accessories deal hub including this $5 20W USB-C charger that should have come with your iPhone.

More on the Pad & Quill Luxury Pocket Book for iPhone 12:

The Luxury Pocket Book for iPhone 12 Pro is made with American leathers, real baltic birch hardwood tray, and artisan details that create a unique, protective, and luxurious case. Includes a 25 Year Leather warranty and 30-day money-back promise. Many lessons have been learned since making our very first iPhone wallet cases for the iPhone 4S. Beauty was important, but we needed more durability. We learned leather comes in many qualities, so we sought out the best. Our unique wood tray was unique but how could we go to the next level of luxury?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!