Save up to $118 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go at new low of $582

Office Depot is offering Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go for $581.99 shipped. Typically fetching $700, you can save up to $112 today, at $12 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Powered by a quad-core Intel i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go can reach speeds up to 3.6GHz, so it’s a solid choice for both business and pleasure. You’ll get up to 13-hours of battery life off a single charge, with a super-compact body for traveling to and from class, work, or anywhere. Other notable features include a 12.4-inch 1080p Pixelsense touchscreen, Windows 10 Home OS, and a fingerprint scanner. Rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can dive into our launch coverage for more info. Find more below.

With just a fraction of your savings today, we’d recommend throwing in a sturdy laptop sleeve like this one for $14. It features a thick, shock-proof lining with a water-resistant exterior, so it can keep your Surface Laptop Go safe from more than just bumps and scratches. Over 15,000 customers felt it was a trustworthy option, leaving it an average of 4.8/5 stars.

Though if Windows OS isn’t a must, take a look at the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $429 shipped. Touting a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen, this convertible laptop also doubles as a tablet with up to 128GB of internal storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 lbs, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day.

Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.*

Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.

Run your favorite apps and keep up on social media with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor.

Show your best side on video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers with the built-in 720p HD camera.

