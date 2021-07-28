FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $118 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go at new low of $582

New low $582

Office Depot is offering Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go for $581.99 shipped. Typically fetching $700, you can save up to $112 today, at $12 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Powered by a quad-core Intel i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go can reach speeds up to 3.6GHz, so it’s a solid choice for both business and pleasure. You’ll get up to 13-hours of battery life off a single charge, with a super-compact body for traveling to and from class, work, or anywhere. Other notable features include a 12.4-inch 1080p Pixelsense touchscreen, Windows 10 Home OS, and a fingerprint scanner. Rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can dive into our launch coverage for more info. Find more below.

With just a fraction of your savings today, we’d recommend throwing in a sturdy laptop sleeve like this one for $14. It features a thick, shock-proof lining with a water-resistant exterior, so it can keep your Surface Laptop Go safe from more than just bumps and scratches. Over 15,000 customers felt it was a trustworthy option, leaving it an average of 4.8/5 stars.

Though if Windows OS isn’t a must, take a look at the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $429 shipped. Touting a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen, this convertible laptop also doubles as a tablet with up to 128GB of internal storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

  • Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 lbs, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day.
  • Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.*
  • Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.
  • Run your favorite apps and keep up on social media with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor.
  • Show your best side on video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers with the built-in 720p HD camera.

