Totallee goes 50% off sitewide: Barely there iPhone 12 cases, charging gear, and more

We are now tracking 50% off sitewide on all of the MagSafe-compatible Totallee iPhone 12 cases and more. Totallee — one of the mainstays in our yearly iPhone case roundup —  also makes options for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices alongside a host of charging accessories and screen protectors. Its near weightless, branding-free iPhone cases are among the best, barely there options available and everything is now a solid 50% off. Head below for today’s promotion code and more details on the Totallee minimalist iPhone 12 cases. 

Totallee iPhone 12 cases, more now 50% off

The Totallee sitewide sale is now in full swing with 50% off all products available on its website. Simply use code MAKEROOM at checkout to redeem the special prices. Shipping is free in all orders of $50 and you can learn more about its barely there iPhone 12 case lineup in our hands-on Tested review right here

One standout here is the Super Thin Totallee iPhone 12 Case which drops from $39 down to $19.50 with the code above. It is available for all iPhone 12 models and in various colors (including transparent) at one of the best prices yet. Still listed at $39 via Amazon, today’s offer is matching the limited Memorial Day pricing for the lowest of the year. You’re looking at a thin minimalist case with a rubbery feel, absolutely no branding or logos to ruin the vibe, and a nearly weightless feel in your hand. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more about what to expect right here

For more notable iPhone 12 and Apple gear accessory deals, dive into our smartphone accessories guide. You’ll also want to check out the ongoing Moment summer sale that takes up to 50% off photography gear, iPhone 12 cases, and more as well as this morning’s deal on iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 iPhone car mounts and this DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal, while you’re at it. 

More on Totallee iPhone 12 cases:

Thoughtfully designed to offer everything you need in an iPhone case, and nothing you don’t. Our case keeps your phone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. It also features a raised “lip” around the camera to prevent damage to the lenses. Our matte case is made with hard, yet flexible, plastic. This is our thinnest option and is best for the ultimate minimalist. Our transparent case is made with a soft, grippy material which is great for shock absorption.

