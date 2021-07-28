FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $7

-
FashionVineyard Vines
50% off from $7

Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off hundreds of new markdowns to update your wardrobe for back to school. Prices are as marked. Inside the sale you can find deals on popular shep pullovers, button-down shirts, shorts, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the Edgartown Pique Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $67 and originally sold for $85. This polo is a nice option to pair with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. It’s available in several color options and it’s infused with stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers and is a best-seller as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

