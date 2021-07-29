Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Space Marshals, Traffix, Reckless Racing 3, more

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Joining this morning’s deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger alongside its 2020 Intel MacBook Air and this 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $359 off, you’ll find all of this morning’s most notable price drops on software from its digital storefronts waiting down below. Highlights include Space Marshals 1 and 2, Townsmen Premium, Waterlogue, Traffix: City Rush, Reckless Racing 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Where To? Search nearby places: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reckless Racing 3: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: RAW Power: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WatchApp for Instagram App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Apocalipsis: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE: $6 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Space Marshals 2 :

The sci-fi wild west adventure in outer space continues with Space Marshals 2. This tactical top-down shooter puts you in the shoes of specialist Burton in his struggle against the criminal elements of the galaxy. This isn’t your ordinary dual-stick shooter. The emphasis is on tactical combat and stealth, rather than just spraying bullets, and there’s a story!

