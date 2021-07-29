Finally start on your 3D printing journey with the $234 Creality Ender 3 V2 (Save $50)

Newegg is offering the Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer for $234 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $284 right now and today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve yet to dip your feet in the world of 3D printing, then it’s time to take the plunge. Creality’s Ender 3 V2 is a great starting platform as it has quite a few nice features, including an “effortless filament feed-in,” a resume printing function, and a hotbed that “heats up quicker” so “prints adhere better.” In the end, you’ll find that the Ender 3 V2 can handle just about anything that you throw at it when it comes to modeling and designing. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend you grab some additional filament. This 1KG roll is available on Amazon for $25, making now a great time to buy some extra. It’s black in color and comes on a spool that’s easy to have your machine automatically unroll as it needs more.

Not sure where to get started when it comes to 3D printing? Simon has a handy guide where he shows what software to use, some beginner printing advice, and more. You can see all of Simon’s tips right here, so be sure to give that a look after picking up your new 3D printer in today’s lead deal.

More on the Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer:

Effortless Filament Feed-in: Ender-3 V2 adds a rotary knob on the extruder, making loading and feeding filament process much easier; Brand new operation UI system and 4.3″ smart color screen greatly improve user experience.

Resume Printing Function: Can resume printing from the last recorded extruder position after suffering unexpected power outages, saving your time and reducing waste.

Carborundum Glass Platform: Enable the hotbed heat up quicker and prints adhere better without the warping. Ultra smoothness even on the first layer.

