Disney now offers 70% off face masks for the whole family: 2-pack for $3 or 4-pack $6

70% off 2 for $3

We are now tracking some notable deals on Disney face masks for the whole family with offers starting from $3. Over this landing page, you’ll find a find a host of 2-packs for $3 and 4-packs for $6 with up to 70% in savings and free shipping in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC. This is a great time to score some themed, brand-name face masks and bargain bin pricing for back to school, or really anything (all of them come in multiple sizes). You’ll find designs featuring Marvel characters, classic Disney characters, Star Wars and The Mandalorian, Pixar, and even National Geographic. Head below the fold for a closer look. 

Disney face masks up to 70% off:

You’ll want to dive in to this sale now before sizing options start to sell out, but one notable option is the classic Mickey Mouse Cloth Face Masks 4-pack at $6. Regularly $20, this is 70% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Features include “lightweight fabrication,” elasticized ear loops, and four unique designs: “Mickey through the years, Mickey in various poses with chambray background, Mickey on black and white plaid background, and allover Best of Mickey print.”

It is also worth pointing out that “Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org).” The Magical Kingdom has also raised $1 million in profits from the sales of its cloth face masks, “which will be donated to MedShare.”

You can browse through all of the discounted Disney face masks right here starting from $3

Disney-related deals don’t stop there. We are also still tracking some solid offers on The Mandalorian art kits and more from $12 (30% off) and this Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Speaker. Then check out CASETiFY’s new Disney princess collection, the new Nordstrom pop-up Mickey and Friends collection, LEGO’s 12 all-new collectible Marvel minifigures, and Hasbro’s latest collectible Boba Fett helmet

More on the Mickey Mouse Cloth Face Masks:

  • New and improved mask style featuring better fit
  • New lightweight fabrication provides increased breathability
  • Now featuring elasticized ear loops for greater comfort and stretch
  • Set includes four face masks
  • Designs include color Mickey through the years, Mickey in various poses with chambray background, Mickey on black and white plaid background, and allover Best of Mickey print

