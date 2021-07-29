Get lifetime VPN Unlimited and Sticky Password Premium for $30 (Reg. $398)

If you want to make sure no-one can steal your data, it’s important to encrypt your connections and maintain strong passwords. The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle helps you do just that, with lifetime VPN Unlimited and Sticky Password Premium subscriptions. You can get it today for just $29.99 (Reg. $398) at 9to5Toys Specials.

There are many advantages to storing data in the cloud. However, there are disadvantages when it comes to security. It only takes one weak password or insecure Wi-Fi network, and a hacker could get hold of personal information.

With this bundle, you can calm your security concerns for good. It includes two top-rated apps, each providing unlimited protection.

With VPN Unlimited, you can make yourself totally invisible online. Named PCMag’s Top VPN and winner of the Editor’s Pick Award by Software Informer, this service routes your data through masking servers and a strong encryption algorithm.

With 400 servers in 80 locations to choose from, you can easily bypass restrictions to enjoy local content. VPN Unlimited has a strict no-logging policy, and you can download the app on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

To help you store hundreds of secure passwords, the bundle also includes Sticky Password. This PCMag Editor’s Choice lets you store login details with a click, and access them through one master password. It works on all your devices, with the option to sync or keep your data local.

Order today for just $29.99 to get a lifetime premium subscription for both apps, usually worth $398 all together.

