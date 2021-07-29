Finally install in-wall Ethernet with 1,000-ft. of CAT6 cable for now $85 (Reg. $108)

Monoprice is offering 1,000-feet of its CAT6 In-Wall Ethernet Cable in Black or Yellow for $84.99 shipped with the code CAT6BULK at checkout. You’d normally pay around $160 or so at Amazon for this, though Monoprice direct normally charges around $108. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for Monoprice’s cable. If your home is lacking Ethernet in various rooms, this 1,000-foot spool is just what you need. It’s designed to be run in your attic and through walls, allowing you to finally install Ethernet jacks around your home. CAT6 is capable of transmitting data at 10Gb/s, as well, which is 10 times the standard rate of Gigabit Ethernet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Of course, when installing Ethernet, you’ll need a few more things. To start with, this 10-pack of keystone wall plates is a must at $9. Then, you should pick up a 10-pack of CAT6 keystones to terminate into for $10. And, to finish it out, this RJ45 technician kit includes an Ethernet tester as well as spring-loaded terminator and more for $23 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Once you have Ethernet installed around your home, be sure to wire in an eero mesh Wi-Fi network. Sure, they can connect to each other wirelessly, but for the best experience, you’ll want to wire each node into your network so there’s less interference. Right now, eero’s Wi-Fi 6 nodes are on sale from $103, making now a great time to invest.

More on Monoprice’s CAT6:

Monoprice Ethernet cables are made of 100% pure bare copper wire and are therefore fully compliant with UL Code 444 and National Electrical Code TIA-568-C.2 fire and safety standards, which require pure bare copper wire in communications cables.

Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) Category 6 Ethernet cable with 24AWG stranded, pure bare copper conductors

Foot-marked jacket help you to track the remaining amount of cable left in the easy-to-pull box

