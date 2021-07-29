FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Finally install in-wall Ethernet with 1,000-ft. of CAT6 cable for now $85 (Reg. $108)

-
MonopriceNetworking
Reg. $108 $85

Monoprice is offering 1,000-feet of its CAT6 In-Wall Ethernet Cable in Black or Yellow for $84.99 shipped with the code CAT6BULK at checkout. You’d normally pay around $160 or so at Amazon for this, though Monoprice direct normally charges around $108. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for Monoprice’s cable. If your home is lacking Ethernet in various rooms, this 1,000-foot spool is just what you need. It’s designed to be run in your attic and through walls, allowing you to finally install Ethernet jacks around your home. CAT6 is capable of transmitting data at 10Gb/s, as well, which is 10 times the standard rate of Gigabit Ethernet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Of course, when installing Ethernet, you’ll need a few more things. To start with, this 10-pack of keystone wall plates is a must at $9. Then, you should pick up a 10-pack of CAT6 keystones to terminate into for $10. And, to finish it out, this RJ45 technician kit includes an Ethernet tester as well as spring-loaded terminator and more for $23 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Once you have Ethernet installed around your home, be sure to wire in an eero mesh Wi-Fi network. Sure, they can connect to each other wirelessly, but for the best experience, you’ll want to wire each node into your network so there’s less interference. Right now, eero’s Wi-Fi 6 nodes are on sale from $103, making now a great time to invest.

More on Monoprice’s CAT6:

  • Monoprice Ethernet cables are made of 100% pure bare copper wire and are therefore fully compliant with UL Code 444 and National Electrical Code TIA-568-C.2 fire and safety standards, which require pure bare copper wire in communications cables.
  • Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) Category 6 Ethernet cable with 24AWG stranded, pure bare copper conductors
  • Foot-marked jacket help you to track the remaining amount of cable left in the easy-to-pull box

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Monoprice

Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the second-best pri...
Sous vide doesn’t have to be pricey: Monoprice 11...
Ditch the rental and save $38 on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3....
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable 4...
D-Link Mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers and more see Amazon lows fr...
NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System sees f...
Mesh Wi-Fi for $20 apiece? Yes, please: Meet the new Vi...
Latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor unleashed for $260 with...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 65%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $11 (Save $20)

From $7 Learn More

Ubiquiti prepares upcoming UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE with 2.5Gb Ethernet, PoE, more

Learn More
2021 low

Just $15 lets you trim up your beard for date night (2021 low)

$15 Learn More
Save 28%

Who knew just $8 would score you a highly-rated 5-in-1 USB hub at 28% off?

$8 Learn More
50% off

BN-LINK’s highly-rated 3-outlet outdoor smart plug sees 50% discount to just $10

$10 Learn More
Save $80

Bring home LG’s versatile 43-inch 4K smart TV at low of $400 (Save up to $80)

$400 Learn More
1-year low

Score Amazonia’s Milano 5-foot Indoor/Outdoor Bench at $131.50 (Reg. $170, 1-year low)

$131.50 Learn More
20% off

At $20 Prime shipped, Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent won’t break the bank (20% off)

$20 Learn More