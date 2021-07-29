NEOGEO 40-game Mini Console bundle matching best price of 2021 at $70 (Reg. $100)

Woot is now offering the NEOGEO Mini Console Pro Player Pack (USA Version) for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $100, and currently fetching $110 at Amazon, today’s deal is 30% off, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Not only is this a fully-functioning mini arcade machine with 40 classic SNK titles packed inside (Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, King of Fighters titles, and more), but this bundle also includes a pair controllers and an HDMI cable for 2-player action on the big screen. Other features include the built-in 3.5-inch LCD screen and joystick controls as well as instant save states, and power over USB. Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re planning to keep this mini arcade machine more for your collection and don’t really need the extra controllers, you can score this console on its own for under $60 Prime shipped on Amazon. Just keep in mind, this version doesn’t include the HDMI cable, so make sure you have one laying around in case you want to set it up on the big-screen one night.

While we are on the subject, here’s all of the latest details on the upcoming Simpsons arcade machine from Arcade1Up as well as pre-order details on the brand’s latest 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets. Just before that, Q*bert joined New Wave Toys’ lineup and be sure to check out these limited-edition Mandalorian pinball machines while you’re at it. We also just saw the hardcover Little Book of Video Games go on sale and here are the rest of today’s best gaming deals.

More on the NEOGEO Mini Console Pro Player Pack:

Includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and much more!

Contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

Arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

