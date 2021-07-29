Finally start gaming with an RTX 3080 + RX 6700XT desktop as low as $1,870 (Up to $300 off)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,699.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a $3,000 list price and goes for $2,950 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this system. Sporting AMD’s latest Ryzen 5 5600X processor, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a B550 motherboard, this desktop is designed to handle anything you throw at it. Plus, with NVIDIA’s latest 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card in tow and 16GB of system memory, there’s plenty to love here for gaming as well. Plus, the system is made to be upgradable and expandable in the future by swapping parts with more powerful ones down the road. A similar build of the Skytech Shiva is well-rated at Amazon.

Newegg is also offering, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, the MSI Aegis RS Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/1TB/RX 6700XT for $1,869.99 shipped. This saves $130 from its list price and is a great deal if you’re not ready to drop $2,700 on a desktop. While there’s no RTX 3080 here, the RX 6700XT 12GB is a fantastic graphics card capable of playing most games at 1440p 60Hz ultra with ease. You’ll also find a 1TB hard drive and 1TB SSD in tow with 16GB of RAM for ample power. MSI is well-rated at Amazon.

Did you see the latest ASUS monitor that just became available yesterday? It offers an impressive 4K 144Hz resolution and refresh rate, plus HDMI 2.1 is in tow so you’ll be able to hook up the Series X or PlayStation 5 and enjoy all the systems have to offer. Simon has you covered with all the details in his announcement post, so be sure to give that a read to learn more.

More on the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core 3.7 GHz (4.6 GHz Turbo) CPU Processor, 1 TB NVMe SSD, B550 Motherboard

GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB GDDR6X Graphics Card (Brand May Vary), 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Gaming Memory

802.11ac, No Bloatware, Graphic output options include 1 x HDMI, and 1 x Display Port Guaranteed, Additional Ports may vary, USB Ports Including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Gen1 Ports, HD Audio and Mic, Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

3 x ARGB Fans, Powered by 80 Plus Gold Certified 750 Watt Power Supply, In Win 101 mATX Mid-Tower Gaming Case with Tempered Glass – White

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!