Nulaxy’s XXL Folding Lap Desk takes massive 50% cut at new low of $30.50

Nulaxy (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXL Folding Lap Desk for $30.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Doing so will slash a full 50% off the usual fare, and mark a new Amazon low. This sizeable lap desk packs a multitude of storage options and configurations into its 27-inch frame. You’ll find a multifunctional groove at the back for holding your iPad, notes, phone, or other devices, as well as a drawer for pens, papers, and the like. It offers tons of space for everything from your laptop to snacks and drinks, plus it folds for easy storage when not in use. Over 600 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. See more options below.

If you can live without the fold-out design, this basic lap desk works just as well for typing and streaming in bed for just $12. It isn’t quite as large, but it’s plenty big for laptops up to 13.3-inches, and comes with cushions on the bottom for additional comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,000 customers.

Then, check out this great deal we found on KOOTION’s highly-rated 5-in-1 USB hub for $8 Prime shipped. it transforms one of your laptop’s USB-A ports into three 5Gb/s USB 3.0 outputs, plus a micro/SD card reader. The ultra-thin design makes it a breeze to travel with, so it could be the perfect companion piece to either of these lap desks for just a fraction of today’s savings.

Nulaxy’s XXL Folding Lap Desk features:

With the size 26″(L)x17.2″(W)x12.2″(H), the laptop table can fit 11-17″ laptops while also leaving space for mouse, keyboard, coffee, etc. This laptop bed desk can be a desk for breakfast, a children’s studying table, a mini writing table, a standing desk for office work, a laptop couch table, picnic table, etc. The bed table has an added groove for supporting tablet or phone, a bookshelf for reading, and a storage drawer for pens. User-friendly design can be able to meet your daily needs well, such as reading, studying, and watching TV.

