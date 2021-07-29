FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This $13 aluminum gooseneck iPad stand takes macOS Sidecar for a spin (Save 50%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesOMOTON
50% off $13

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck iPad Holder for $13 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.01 of the lowest price we have tracked. For around two years now, macOS has natively supported using an iPad as a secondary screen via Sidecar. Arming your office with the gooseneck stand paves the way for you to more easily implement this feature into your daily workflow. It clamps onto a desk and lets you easily adjust your newly-discovered second screen in a wide variety of ways. Aluminum and rubber are used throughout, helping give this offering a premium look and feel. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you aren’t convinced that a gooseneck stand is the proper solution for your office arrangement, perhaps you’d be better served by Amazon’s Multi-Angle Portable iPad Stand at $10 Prime shipped. Like the lead deal, metal and rubber are used throughout, retaining the ability for you to improve the overall look of your setup.

And if you’re in need of an iPad, we’ve got a notable deal for you. Right now you can score an open-box previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $640. Plus, this stainless-steel iPad keyboard is just $15 alongside the Belkin SoundForm AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker at $100. And if your MacBook is in need of a laptop stand, this highly-rated aluminum offering is just $8.50. Finally, be sure to swing by our Apple guide to see what else catches your eye.

OMOTON Gooseneck iPad Holder features:

  • This gooseneck tablet holder fits most smartphones and tablets of any size between 5.8” to 12.9”. That includes New iPad Air, iPad Pro 12.9/ 10.5, iPad mini 4/5, iPad 10.2, Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and more
  • Made of aluminum alloy , this tablet stand is strong enough to keep your device firmly even when fully extended place, yet flexible to be bent or twisted
  • The gooseneck tablet holder tilts, turns and rotates up to 360 degrees into either landscape or portrait position, providing perfect viewing angles for watching movies, recording videos, referencing recipes or FaceTiming

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

OMOTON

About the Author

Refresh your kettle today from $18.50 with these Amazon...
OnePlus Nord N200 5G sees first discount to $200 at Ama...
Add the hardcover Little Book of Video Games to your re...
SanDisk 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backs up mu...
Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL can also bake and ...
Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac sees a nice discou...
Amazon 1-day PNY memory card and flash drive sale start...
Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L conv...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

At $8.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat this highly-rated aluminum laptop stand (Save 30%)

$8.50 Learn More
Save $30

Elevate your office setup with Wali’s gas spring triple monitor mount at $70 (Save $30)

$70 Learn More
Save 60%

Just $11 will score you this highly-rated dual monitor stand at 60% off, more

$11 Learn More
40% off

Sunglass Warehouse takes 40% off sitewide with styles from $6, today only

from $6 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Refresh your kettle today from $18.50 with these Amazon offers: 1.7L LED, goosenecks, more

$18.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 29, 2021 – Save $459 on MacBook Air, MagSafe Charger, more

Listen now
First discount

OnePlus Nord N200 5G sees first discount to $200 at Amazon and Best Buy

$200 Learn More
34% off

Add the hardcover Little Book of Video Games to your retro collection for $10 (Amazon low), more

$10 Learn More