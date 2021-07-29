This $13 aluminum gooseneck iPad stand takes macOS Sidecar for a spin (Save 50%)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon is offering its Gooseneck iPad Holder for $13 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.01 of the lowest price we have tracked. For around two years now, macOS has natively supported using an iPad as a secondary screen via Sidecar. Arming your office with the gooseneck stand paves the way for you to more easily implement this feature into your daily workflow. It clamps onto a desk and lets you easily adjust your newly-discovered second screen in a wide variety of ways. Aluminum and rubber are used throughout, helping give this offering a premium look and feel. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you aren’t convinced that a gooseneck stand is the proper solution for your office arrangement, perhaps you’d be better served by Amazon’s Multi-Angle Portable iPad Stand at $10 Prime shipped. Like the lead deal, metal and rubber are used throughout, retaining the ability for you to improve the overall look of your setup.

And if you’re in need of an iPad, we’ve got a notable deal for you. Right now you can score an open-box previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $640. Plus, this stainless-steel iPad keyboard is just $15 alongside the Belkin SoundForm AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker at $100. And if your MacBook is in need of a laptop stand, this highly-rated aluminum offering is just $8.50. Finally, be sure to swing by our Apple guide to see what else catches your eye.

OMOTON Gooseneck iPad Holder features:

This gooseneck tablet holder fits most smartphones and tablets of any size between 5.8” to 12.9”. That includes New iPad Air, iPad Pro 12.9/ 10.5, iPad mini 4/5, iPad 10.2, Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and more

Made of aluminum alloy , this tablet stand is strong enough to keep your device firmly even when fully extended place, yet flexible to be bent or twisted

The gooseneck tablet holder tilts, turns and rotates up to 360 degrees into either landscape or portrait position, providing perfect viewing angles for watching movies, recording videos, referencing recipes or FaceTiming

