This pocket-sized 12MP selfie drone with Auto-Hover is now only $139 (Reg. $159)

-
Reg. $159 $139

Still using a selfie stick to capture your personal highlights? It might be time to upgrade. AIR PIX is a pocket-sized flying camera that captures 12MP photos and 1080p videos all by itself. You can get this impressive gadget today for only $138.95 (Reg. $159) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

For simple head-and-shoulders selfies, holding your phone is fine. But if you want to strike a pose or record yourself doing something adventurous, you’re going to need some help.

While most of us don’t have the luxury of a personal camera crew, AIR PIX is the next best thing. As seen on Wired and Buzzfeed, this intelligent mini drone can follow you anywhere.

Despite measuring just 4 x 3.3 inches across, AIR PIX features an HD camera and auto-fly technology. This allows the drone to hover nearby and capture the action. 

The camera lens offers a 70-degree field of view, with smart stabilization for a steady shot. With a range of 60 feet, you can grab a pretty impressive overview.

The AIR PIX flying camera also offers gesture control, so you can adjust the angle of every shot using one hand. This is really useful for action sports.

The companion app gives you loads of image editing and sharing options, and the drone has 8GB of built-in storage space. In the words of Digital Trends, “This year’s new drone seems to check all the boxes”.

Order now for just $138.95 to get AIR PIX at 13% off the MSRP.

