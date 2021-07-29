Don’t pay a fortune for a water flosser, this highly-rated model is just $28 (Nearly 25% off)

TurbotDirect (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ATMOKO Cordless Water Flosser Oral Irrigator for $27.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $40, it more regularly fetches closer to $36 at Amazon and is now nearly 25% off the going rate. Unlike those pricey WaterPik models (about double the price), this one will provide a water flossing experience without breaking the bank. Completely cordless, it can produce 30-110 psi pressure and its 360 degree rotary tips are as ideal for folks with braces as it is for those without. Other features include up to 30-days of use after a 4 hour charge, three pressure modes, a 270ml tank water, and an IPX7 waterproof design to keep those teeth and gums in great shape all year round. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Today’s lead is already among the most affordable options in the product category, but you will find a few of them on Amazon for slightly less. This Mornwell model, for example, is now selling for $26 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings from over 900 Amazon customers. Its battery doesn’t last quite as long and it doesn’t include as many tips, but it is worth a consideration if you’re just looking for a casual solution at the lowest possible price.

While we are talking oral care, be sure to check out this ongoing deal on the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit as well as all of the toothpaste, hand soap, shampoo, deodorant, and much more you’ll find from $6 right here. Then go dive into our fashion deal hub for some big-time price drops at the Sunglass Warehouse, offers from $15 at The North Face, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale, and much more right here.

More on the ATMOKO Cordless Water Flosser:

ATMOKO cordless water Flosser has been clinically proven to be up to 5x more effective than traditional flossing while also being gentler on gums and teeth. effectively removes up to 99% of plaque that traditional brushing and flossing can’t reach. perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work, Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day. ATMOKO portable oral Irrigator equipped with World-leading Powered Motor to 1800 times/minute, 30-110 psi pressure, up to 50% more effective than dental floss for improving gum health

