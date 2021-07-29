FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $359 off (Open-box)

Today only, Woot currently offers the Apple 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $639.99 in open-box condition with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Having originally sold for $999, you’re looking at 35% in savings by going with this previous-generation model in order to mark one of the first price cuts of the year and a new all-time low. You can also score the 11-inch version of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro on sale at Woot, which is down to $708.09.

Despite not being one of latest iPad Pros, this iteration still arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip and supplemented by 64GB of storage, four speakers, and a 12MP camera on the back. Includes a 30-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Speaking of iPads, we’re tracking some notable discounts on the latest M1-powered iPad Pro at and all-time low of $100 off, as well. So whether you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest or want deeper discounts instead, there’s something for you in our Apple guide.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

