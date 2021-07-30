Switch, Android, Mac, and more: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ gamepad can do it all for $42.50

Amazon is offering 8Bitdo’s SN30 Pro+ Gamepad for $42.50 shipped. Down from $50, this solid 15% discount is a match for our previous mention, and one of the best prices we’ve tracked at just $2.50 shy of the all-time low. Centered on its near-universal compatibility, 8Bitdo’s SN30 Pro+ Gamepad touts a unique button mapping system so you can enjoy wireless gaming for PC, Mac, Android, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch. You’ll also find a 6-axis motion sensor and customizable vibration on this one, so you can enjoy a tactile gaming experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,000 customers. Head below for more.

Mostly just looking for a new Switch controller without paying out for Joycons? This highly-rated wireless controller is only $19.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. It also contains a full-motion gyro sensor and compatibility for the PC, all for less than half of what our lead deal would run you. Over 5,000 gamers have left it with a 4.6/5 star rating.

Though if it’s a PS5 you’re working with, this DualSense charging station can keep your controllers juiced up and ready to go for just $10. It holds two controllers at a time, with a sleek white form-factor that’s sure to look great next to your PS5, if you were lucky enough to score one.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ Gamepad features:

Pro+ is the most advanced controller from 8BitDo ever. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software: Customize everything on Pro+ from button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and even create macros with any button combination. Easily save your settings on a game by game basis with custom profiles.

