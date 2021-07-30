FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 27-inch 1440p UltraFine Monitor sports an ergonomic mount at $500 (Save $99)

Amazon offers the LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, matches the all-time low set just twice before, and is still one of the first discounts to date. LG’s 27-inch Ergo display stands out from other monitors on the market with a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I’ve been using the 32-inch model since the start of the year and am a big fan of its overall design, especially the ergonomic mount. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the 27-inch 1440p version of LG Ergo Monitor at $346.99 instead. While you’re getting much of the same unique mounted design as found above, the display resolution drops from 4K down to 1440p. Though if that isn’t going to be a deal-breaker, the added savings will let you upgrade the workstation in much the same manner as the lead deal.

If you’d prefer to just upgrade an existing monitor instead of replacing one entirely, complete your setup by taking advantage of the discount we just spotted on this dual monitor desk mount. Having dropped in price down to $24.50, this offering delivers a place to stow a laptop alongside the display itself.

LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor features:

This display also features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors with HDR10 and AMD Radeon FreeSync, a 16:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a brightness of 350 cd/m2, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position.

