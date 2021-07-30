FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple heads into weekend with $8 or less international thriller movie sale

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night. Packed with international thrillers, you’ll find classics like Taken and the Bourne series being joined by recent favorites of Parasite and more, all at $8 or less. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $8 or less movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres for $8 or less, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of movies that went on sale earlier in the week. With highlights like TenetCrazy Rich AsiansReady Player One, and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, there are plenty of discounts to take advantage of on top of the week’s $1 HD rental.

