Add DEWALT’s 20V MAX LED Work Light to your kit for $30 today (Reg. $59)

Today only, Woot is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light (DCL040) for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $69 at Home Depot and currently down at $45 via Amazon where it normally fetches $59, today’s deal is at least 49% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This bare tool is compatible with DEWALT’s 20-volt max lithium-ion battery lineup and provides up to 11-hours of illumination before it’ll need a fresh battery. Ideal for any workshop, garage, or job site, it can produce up to 110 lumens of output with a 120-degree rotatable head as well as a “visual LED bar graph [that] indicates the presence of voltage.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-year DEWALT warranty. More details below.

If a basic flashlight can get the job done for you, this GearLight High-Powered LED will save you quite a bit at $19. There’s clearly no integration with your other DEWALT gear, nor is it nearly as robust, but if it’s just some simple illumination you’re after, it might do the trick. You might also want to take a quick look at the $16 AmazonCommercial Mini LED Work Light as well.

There are loads of tool deals to check out in our DIY and outdoor guide right now including Fiskar’s #1 best-selling 14-inch X7 hatchet, this offer on IRWIN’s 8-pack of bar and spring clamps, and these precision screwdriver kits from $10. Just be sure to dive into this roundup of multi-tools and pocket knives from $9 as well.

More on DEWALT’s DCL040 20-volt max LED Work Light:

DEWALT’s DCL040 20-volt max LED Work Light features added lumens for brighter visibility as well as a pivoting head and hands-free capabilities—all of which combines for a versatile and durable work light that’s ideal for any workshop, garage, or jobsite. When paired with the 20-volt max 3.0 Ah lithium-ion battery (not included), the DCL040 provides up to 11 hours of light output.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!