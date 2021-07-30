FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags $5 blowout magazine sale now live: Dwell, GQ, Vogue, Esquire, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a notable $5 blowout magazine sale with solid price drops on titles like Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, Vogue, Esquire, Women’s Health, and much more. This is a great time to score some deep deals on titles that don’t normally drop down to $5 in these weekend sales, all of which with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and zero auto-renewals to worry about. Head below for a closer look. 

At $5, just about any title you’ll find in this weekend’s sale is at a notable price, but one standout would have to be Dwell. This one rarely drops down to $5 per year these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. For comparison, it currently sells for $20 on Amazon where 1-year subscriptions have never gone for less than $14. If you’re looking to have a gorgeous architectural and home design magazine on your table each month for a year, this is the time to lock it in. Dwell magazine “is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles.” It covers everything from modern styling to helping you to make better use of a spare bedroom and much more. 

Then go dive into the rest of this weekend’s $5 Blowout magazine sale where you’ll find a giant selection of discounted titles. 

Be sure to check out Amazon’s new Kindle Vella —  a serialized reading service with three free episodes in every series — as well as its new Reading Sidekick that takes care of story time with the kids. Then go tuck into our July 2021 summer reading list before you check out the Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies and everything else in our media deal hub

More on Dwell Magazine:

Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

