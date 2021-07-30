FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

First price drop on four of Vena’s new Carabiner AirTag Cases takes 33% off, now $10

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 730,000+) via Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Vena Carabiner AirTag Cases for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the launch price and marks its first price drop yet. If overpriced AirTag holders have kept you from adopting Apple’s exciting item tracker, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll get four at $2.50 each and each includes its own carabiner. This way you’ll be able to easily connect AirTags to a wide variety of items with little to no fuss required. The holder itself is made of “high-quality” silicone that is described as having a “rubber-like texture.” Having debuted about a month ago, ratings are still pouring in, but Vena has a large product catalog with 4+ star ratings.

Unsurprisingly, the deal above is about as good of a price you can find with this 2-pack clocking in at $8 Prime shipped. That being said, if you don’t have four AirTags, saving a couple of bucks could be worthwhile. Another perk of going this route is that this product has 110 reviews so far with an average 4.4/5 star rating. Confirming that owners overwhelmingly like what they’ve received.

Other deals that may catch your eye include AUKEY’s Omnia 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger at $30, this dimmable LED desk lamp for $11 Prime shipped, and even an aluminum microphone kit at $23. Want a couple more deals to sift through? Well, this dual monitor and laptop desk mount is yours for $24.50 and TP-Link’s Smart Plug Mini has fallen to $10.

Vena Carabiner AirTag Case features:

  • Vena’s silicone rubber case is tailored to store and protect Apple AirTags. The high quality silicone case is designed to combine exquisite aesthetic appeal with high-tech AirTags. The case comes with an aluminum alloy carabiner, making it easy to hang off any item, whether small or large.
  • The cases have a rubber-like texture, and are well molded to snugly fit the AirTags. With their lightweight design, they will safely hold your AirTags in place but won’t weigh you down, whether they are placed on an animal or your belongings. The aluminum alloy carabiner is anti-rust and allows easy attachment and release.

