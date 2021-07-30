Billie Eilish’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ just dropped, score a vinyl copy for $21.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon currently offers a vinyl copy of Billie Eilish’s new Happier Than Ever album for $21.59. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching as much as $35, it recently dropped to $26 with today’s offer taking off another 18% in order to mark a new all-time low and notable launch day discount. Having just released today, Happier Than Ever enters with much anticipation as Billie Eilish’s latest LP and sophomore album. With 16 tracks from the famed musician, now is your chance to score the all-new release for your vinyl collection. It has already climbed its way to being a #1 best-seller on Amazon, as well. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to support Billie Eilish by picking up a physical copy of her latest album, going with the CD version of Happier Than Ever will let you pocket some extra cash at $13.50. You’ll still be contributing to the artist in a more substantial way than just streaming the tracks, but won’t be bringing home the higher-quality audio typically offered by vinyl.

If you’re looking for a new centerpiece for the vinyl collection, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Sony’s Bluetooth belt-drive turntable. Having dropped to $150, it can convert the analog medium to digital audio over Bluetooth or USB.

More on the Happier Than Ever vinyl:

Billie Eilish releases her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Continuing the tradition from her multi-GRAMMY Award winning, record-breaking debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ALSEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, this 16-track studio album features no outside writers or producers and was written by Billie and her brother FINNEAS who produced it in LA. Includes hits singles, “Therefore I Am,” and “my future.” 100% Recycled Black 2 LP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!