Lamicall’s popular 360-degree MacBook stand sees new low of $24.50 (Save 30%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLamicall
30% off $24.50

Lamicall (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Swivel Laptop Rise for $24.49 Prime shipped. Recently selling for about $35, this generous 30% cut marks a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. Crafted from sturdy aluminum, this rotating laptop riser is perfect for office spaces. It can hold any of the new MacBooks of similarly sized laptops up to 17-inches, with rubber pads to keep your laptop slightly raised and promote ventilation while keeping it in place. Over 6,000 customers found it to be a good fit for their desks, leaving it an average of 4.7/5 stars. Find more options below.

Update 7/30 @ 6:52 PM: SAIJI (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its highly-rated lap desk for $25.34 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Typically gong for $65, though currently marked down to $42, this massive 61% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a roomy 23-inch surface, you’ll find plenty of space here for your MacBook or laptop, notes, peripherals, snacks, and more. There’s also a handy side drawer, and the entire apparatus can be made taller or angled to your preference. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 5,000 Amazon shoppers.

If the rotating design isn’t a must, this simple OMOTON laptop riser should get the job done for only $19. It also features aluminum construction, so you won’t have to compromise on strength and durability here. Built for laptops up to 16-inches, this is a great budget-friendly way to move your MacBook to a more ergonomic angle. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Right now, you can also save $250 on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Featuring Apple’s coveted M1 chip, this powerful laptop combines a 13-inch Retina display with Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Perfect for work, content creation, and so much more, now is a great time to try on out for yourself, since it’s at a new all-time low of $750

More on the Lamicall Aluminum Laptop Desk Stand:

The rotatable swivel laptop stand holder fits all tablets and laptops up to 17’’, such as 12-inch MacBook, 13-inch Macbook Air, 13-inch and 15-inch Macbook Pro, MacBook 2018, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, and more laptop notebooks.  The MacBook pro stand holder works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to your eye level, fixes your posture and frees you from back/neck stiffness.The rod connecting with base rotates 360 degree, enable you swivel the laptop to any angle you want.

