Levi’s updates your denim with extra 30% off sale items and deals from just $11

Levi’s is updating your denim with an extra 30% off all sale styles with deals starting at just $11. Discount is applied at checkout. During this event you can find deals on jeans, shorts, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and the slim-fit design is highly flattering. The hem can easily be rolled to show off your fall shoes and the dark wash is very on-trend for the upcoming season. The dark wash is also great to be dressed up or down with sneakers, loafers, boat shoes, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

