Optoma’s UHD60 native 4K home projector up to $750 off at $1,049 (Refurb, Orig. $2,000)

BuyDig is now offering the Optoma UHD60 4K UHD Home Theater Video Projector for $1,049 shipped in factory refurbished condition. Originally $2,000 and typically fetching around $1,800 in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $750 in savings, about $150 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Amazon has refurbished models on sale right now at $1,200, for comparison. This is a 4K UHD 2160p projector with 3,000 lumens of brightness, HDR10 compatibility, a DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 as well as “FireTV 4K, Chromecast Ultra, Roku 4K, Apple TV 4K, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, PCs, Macs, mobile devices and more.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more compact that won’t break the bank nearly as much, take a look at the Anker Nebula Capsule. It’s currently going for $280 at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 4,600 customers. Running an Android operating system, this one can stream content and handle apps as well as provide up to 100-inch displays just about anywhere you can find a flat surface. Dive into our hands-on review of the Star Wars model for a closer look at what the Nebula projectors are capable of.

Head over to our home theater guide for even more ways to bolster your entertainment gear at a discount. You’ll find offers on LG’s versatile 43-inch 4K smart TV, plus even more 4K models right here and this 85-incher with a $500 Amazon credit attached. Then dive into our coverage on the new LG Eclair sound bar and the latest QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs from LG.

More on the Optoma UHD60 4K UHD Home Theater Projector:

Native 4K UHD 3840×2160 (2160p), bright 3000 lumens and REC.709 color accuracy

HDR-compatible and equipped with HDR10 for the bright whites and deep blacks, REC.2020 and DCI-P3 color gamuts create life-like color that is beautiful and striking

Dynamic Black delivers 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional black levels

HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 offer superior 4K UHD video bandwidth and device compatibility

Vertical Lens Shift and 1.6x zoom provide an intuitive and flexible installation

UltraDetail allows fine adjustments to image clarity and sharpness

