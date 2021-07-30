FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SKIL’s micro-adjustable 10-inch table saw has a rack and pinion fence at a 2021 low of $299

-
Reg. $350 $299

Amazon is offering the SKIL 15A 10-inch Table Saw for $299 shipped. Down from $350 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before and is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re wanting to get started with woodworking, this is a great table saw to begin cutting on. The rack and pinion fence expands up to 25.5-inches to the right of the blade for wide cuts, as well. You’ll find that it’s adjustable in multiple ways so you can easily dial it in for an accurate cut. There’s also an integrated stand to raise it up to an easier working height without having to build any tables. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 1,000 happy woodworkers.

After you have a table saw, it’s time to consider building some jigs and accessories. One of the first you should make is a crosscut sled. MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY Miter Bars are a great way to do just that. I’ve tried to mill my own miter bars before, and unless you have a planer, it’s not a simple task. These miter bars are able to be adjusted to fit your miter slot perfectly and install with ease. It’s just $28.50 on Amazon, making it a must with your savings from today.

For other DIY deals, you’ll want to give our guide a look. We’re updating it constantly with the latest discounts from around the web, just like this morning where we found DEWALT’s 20V MAX LED Work Light at $30, which is nearly 50% below its normal going rate.

More on the SKIL 10-inch Table Saw:

  • Ensures fence stays parallel to blade for fast, smooth, and accurate cuts
  • Legs quickly fold in to provide portability and convenient storage
  • Available micro-adjustment of blade so that it is parallel to rip fence and miter slot
  • Cuts material up to 4×4 at 90 degrees

