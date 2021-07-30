Tidy up your nightstand with this 4-in-1 wireless charging stand for $41 (Reg. $60)

When you own multiple mobile devices and wireless accessories, overnight charging can become a bit of a nightmare. The 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger helps you ditch the tangle of wires and power all your devices in style. You can get it today for just $40.95 (Reg. $60) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most of us carry around more than one portable device or accessory on a daily basis. Some people have three or more. That means a lot of charging.

Switching to wireless charging has many potential advantages — it reduces wear on cables, frees up space on your desk, and allows you to power multiple devices with the same charger. With the 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger, you can enjoy all these benefits and more.

This stylish accessory measures just 3.5 inches from front to back, but it can securely hold up to four devices. There is a built-in stand for your Apple Watch and for one smartphone or tablet, and a dedicated dock for your AirPods case.

The phone stand keeps your device upright, making it easy to check the time and see notifications in the morning. This stand also swivels through 360 degrees.

If you need to charge a second phone, there is a charging pad embedded within the base of the charger. The whole thing takes up minimal room on your desk or nightstand, and it comes with a one-year warranty.

Order today for just $40.95 to get the 4-in-1 Charger at 31% off the MSRP.

