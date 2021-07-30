FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

UGG’s back to school markdowns start from $35: Boots, slippers, sneakers, more

UGG offers new markdowns just in time for back to school with deals starting at $35. Prices are as marked. Update your kicks with deals on popular boots, sneakers, sandals, and apparel. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Union Trainer Sneakers that are marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. This style is great for everyday wear and designed to promote comfort. They can be worn throughout summer and transitions perfectly throughout fall. These shoes are lightweight, which is convenient for travel and won’t weigh you down. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from UGG and you will want to check out the Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off all clearance items.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

