Wacom’s 13-inch One Digital Display drops to new all-time low of $300 (Save $100)

Adorama is offering the Wacom One 13.3-inch Drawing Display for $299.95 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s discount slashes a full $100 off and marks a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. Wacom’s One Display is an all-in-one drawing tablet that’s perfect for any level of digital artistry. The HD display features intuitive surface friction, so it feels like drawing on real paper or canvas. It comes backed by a number of software options from Adobe Photoshop to Fresco and more. Plus, it’s compatible with both Mac and Windows, so you can jumpstart your digital art no matter what you’ve worked with previously. Currently rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

If you’ve already got a trusty display at home, this GAOMON drawing tablet offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 10 programmable shortcut keys for $51 shipped on Amazon. You won’t even be sacrificing much drawing area, thanks to the roomy 10- by 6-inch workspace. It’s also one of the most highly-rated options on Amazon, with over 7,000 customers leaving it an average of 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of trusty displays, don’t miss out on the solid $99 savings we’re tracking on LG’s 27-inch 4K monitor. Not only does it come mounted on an ergonomic stand, but the crisp UHD visuals are perfect for admiring your latest digital creations. Then, head over to our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your home studio.

Wacom One Drawing Display features:

See your imagination come to life in full color on a 13.3″ display with a natural surface friction that makes for intuitive drawing on screen. It feels like you’re drawing or writing on paper. Feels like a real pen – no need for batteries, the pen feels and looks right. Plus, this one pen uses software to act as multiple pens and brushes in a full range of colors, with superb accuracy.

