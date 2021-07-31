Stay fit while working from home with Cubii’s JR1 Under Desk Elliptical at $169 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical for $169 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $249, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in any condition. This compact elliptical hides below your desk allowing you to workout while sitting in the office. There’s an LCD display that’ll show distance pedaled, calories burned, minutes active, and RPM in real time. There are eight levels of resistance to choose from, and you can “burn up to 150 calories an hour” while you’re sitting at work, making this a great way to stay fit indoors. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 10,000 happy customers and ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Should you pick up the elliptical above, then we also recommend using a fraction of your savings to pick up this workout mat that can help protect hardwood floors from equipment. It’s available for $29 on Amazon, and is made by Cubii as well. There’s also the Cushii by Cubii, which is a lateral lumbar support. If you’re placing the Cubii Jr. on carpet, then the workout mat might not be something you’re interested in. However, proper lumbar support at your desk can really help you end a workday in better spirits. For $49, it’s well worth considering picking one up.

Ready to make your desk more ergonomic? Well, consider picking up this dual monitor arm with an added laptop holder. It’ll keep as many as three displays at an ergonomic height in front of you, helping take your office productivity up a few more notches in the process. Plus, since it’s just $24.50 right now, today’s a great day to pick it up.

More on the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical:

Features a patented whisper-quiet build that’s perfect for personal fitness or physical rehab at home or in the office

Burn up to 150 calories an hour while you sit and join live, free workout classes lead by expert fitness trainers

Included with your JR1: wheel stoppers, batteries for display, and non-slip workout mat

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!