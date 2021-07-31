This best-selling pull-down faucet modernizes your kitchen at $40 shipped

Forious (96% lifetime positive feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in brushed nickel for $39.99 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate and goes toe-to-toe with the third-best price we’ve tracked. If your kitchen is feeling a bit dated at the moment, this deal could save the day. It’s ready to bring an industrial look into your space that’s also able to simplify your dishwashing tasks thanks to a pull-down design. It’s comprised of eco-friendly stainless steel and features a brushed nickel finish. This unit claims the #2 spot on Amazon’s best-seller list and is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by more than 12,000 shoppers.

If you would like to get in the habit of washing your dishes right away, Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand can help get you there. I use a similar model and never have to deal with opening a stinky dishwasher or needing to unload a large backlog of dishes. Grabbing one for your kitchen will only set you back $3 Prime shipped, and best of all, refills are readily available whenever you need to restock.

Other at-home upgrades worth considering range from this sleek electric standing desk at $190 alongside Amazon’s Classic Desk at $35.50. You can also cash in on a dimmable LED desk lamp at $11 Prime shipped or expand your number of power sources with this 5-in-1 outlet extender and other surge protectors from $10.50.

FORIOUS Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

Eco-friendly SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family’s health first.

Adjust water pressure and temperature with the integrated single handle kitchen faucet, with 3 setting modes (STREAM/ SPRAY/ PAUSE). Multi-layer brushed nickel resists fingerprints and corrosion resistance, high temperature resistant hose. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.

