Just $7 Prime shipped adds Govee’s TV RGB LED Kit to your home theater (50% off)

-
50% off $7

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its TV RGB LED Light Strip Kit for $6.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Give your TV or monitor a standout appearance with this highly-affordable RGB light strip. Not only can it be controlled with the included remote, but even via Bluetooth using the Govee Home app. It’s compatible with up to 60-inch TVs, making it a versatile solution that will work in most homes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings can be used to expand your available outlets with GE’s 3-Outlet Wall Tap at $3 Prime shipped. It turns one outlet into three, which can come in handy if your new strip lights will end up stealing a vital power source. This will not only make up for the lost power source, but add a couple on top of that. More than 6,100 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to cash in on this dimmable LED desk lamp at $11 Prime shipped or 66-feet of fairy string lights for $7.50 Prime shipped. Other notable markdowns that will pair nicely with today’s purchase include LG’s 43-inch 4K Smart TV at $400 alongside this dual monitor and laptop desk mount for $24.50.

Govee TV RGB LED Light Strip Kit features:

  • DIY Mode & Multiple Scenarios: Govee TV LED lights can personalize light effects in DIY mode via Govee Home app. It also Offers various scene modes, provide you immersive viewing experience.
  • Memory Function: Govee TV LED Backlights automatically selects the brightness level and color you chose before. With Govee Home app, Customize your light effects, build your own movie theater.

