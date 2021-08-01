FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s AirPods Max plays your music how its meant to be heard, now $80 off

-
AppleHeadphoneswoot
$80 off $469

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $469.99 shipped. Normally fetching $549, this stark $90 price cut is among the best we’ve ever tracked, falling $20 from the all-time low. Powered by Apple’s H1 chip, AirPods Max delivers unparalleled clarity with active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. You’ll find up to 20-hours of battery life here, alongside cozy knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cups, and Hey Siri support. Despite the rather lofty price tag, we found them to be quite the compelling option in our hands-on review, and hopefully, today’s $80 discount can bring them into a more budget-friendly range. See more below.

Though if you’d rather go with a more compact design, the AirPods Pro offer their own blend of intuitive audio for $197. Touting a unique adjustable EQ feature, the AirPods Pro will conform your audio experience to the shape of your ear. You’ll also find many of the popular functions shared by AirPods Max here as well, like Hey Siri, active noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery life.

Interested in some full-size ANC cans without breaking the bank? Sony’s XM4 headphones could be a perfect fit at $180. These factory refurbished headphones deliver a solid 30-hour playback time, as well as improved active noise cancellation and built-in Alexa.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

About the Author

Apple’s Magic Keyboards are now $150 off at some of t...
Google Pixel 4 delivers a 5.7-inch OLED display and is ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $...
Apple heads into weekend with $8 or less international ...
Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones see cert. refurb di...
Save $249 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a ...
Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ styles at new 2...
NEOGEO 40-game Mini Console bundle matching best price ...
Show More Comments

Related

89% off

Dive into some epic Kindle eBook summer reads from just $1 (Save 89%)

$1 Learn More
Reg. $349

Apple’s Magic Keyboards are now $150 off at some of the best prices yet from $149

$199 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new August 2021 sets: Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, much more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ $100 off, Pixel 4 $390, more

Learn More
Refresh your kitchen

This best-selling pull-down faucet modernizes your kitchen at $40 shipped

$40 Learn More
30% off

This aluminum mouse pad upgrades your setup at $7.50 Prime shipped (30% off, New low)

$7.50 Learn More
Reg. $270

This sleek electric standing desk just fell to a new low of $190 shipped (Reg. $270)

$190 Learn More
Reg. $249

Stay fit while working from home with Cubii’s JR1 Under Desk Elliptical at $169 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

$169 Learn More