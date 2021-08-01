Apple’s AirPods Max plays your music how its meant to be heard, now $80 off

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $469.99 shipped. Normally fetching $549, this stark $90 price cut is among the best we’ve ever tracked, falling $20 from the all-time low. Powered by Apple’s H1 chip, AirPods Max delivers unparalleled clarity with active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. You’ll find up to 20-hours of battery life here, alongside cozy knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cups, and Hey Siri support. Despite the rather lofty price tag, we found them to be quite the compelling option in our hands-on review, and hopefully, today’s $80 discount can bring them into a more budget-friendly range. See more below.

Though if you’d rather go with a more compact design, the AirPods Pro offer their own blend of intuitive audio for $197. Touting a unique adjustable EQ feature, the AirPods Pro will conform your audio experience to the shape of your ear. You’ll also find many of the popular functions shared by AirPods Max here as well, like Hey Siri, active noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery life.

Interested in some full-size ANC cans without breaking the bank? Sony’s XM4 headphones could be a perfect fit at $180. These factory refurbished headphones deliver a solid 30-hour playback time, as well as improved active noise cancellation and built-in Alexa.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

