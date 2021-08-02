FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through Time, Boxing Manager, thankful, more

We are now ready to kick off another work week with today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside this $100 price drop on the latest M1 Mac mini and all of the official Apple iPhone 12 cases that went on sale this morning, we have a notable little collection of apps to browse through as well. Highlights include titles like Hidden Through Time, Boxing Manager, thankful, Maze Machina, Sorcery!, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Superimpose X: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Card Thief: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maze Machina: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Outsider: After Life: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Forecast Now+: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flashlight Timer – Timed Torch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2021: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Hidden Through Time:

Hidden Through Time is a cute game of hide and seek with objects scattered through the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels. Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages.

