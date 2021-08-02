Blue’s Yeti Nano USB microphone upgrades your streaming setup at $80 (Save up to 20%)

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti Nano USB Condenser Microphone for $79.99 shipped in multiple colors. With a list price of $100, and a going rate of between $90 to $100, today’s deal is a match for our last mention. Blue’s compact Yeti Nano is great for on-the-go productivity, as well as at-home work. It’s quite small compared to the larger Yeti, making it much easier to travel with. You can use the Yeti Nano for podcasting, game streaming, Zoom calls, and much more. There’s a no-latency headphone output as well as volume and mic mute control. It’s even compatible with the Radius III Shock mount and Compass Boom Arm if you already have those handy. Plus, with both cardioid and omni pickup patterns, this microphone can record audio at up to 24-bit 48kHz. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy users and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Give the Razer Seiren X a look. It’s $70 on Amazon, saving you $10 from the Yeti Nano above while offering many of the same features. Of course, there’s always the Blue Snowball iCE to consider, as it costs just $40, which is a full 50% below today’s lead deal.

Finish outfitting your gaming setup with up to 23% off Logitech’s G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, and much more. Pricing in this sale starts at $55, where you’ll find plenty of ways to give your desk a bit of an upgrade. Of course, we’re also tracking deals on Flexispot’s electric standing desk as well as Flash Furniture’s X10 Gaming Chair.

More on the Blue Yeti Nano:

Yeti Nano is a premium USB microphone designed for broadcast-quality podcasting, YouTube content, game streaming, Skype calls and voiceover work. Inspired by the #1-selling Blue Yeti microphone, Yeti Nano features 24-bit sound quality, a compact design, and plug ‘n play operation for instant streaming on PC/Mac. The premium finish looks great on camera and on any desktop. Featuring a no-latency headphone output and controls for headphone volume, mic mute and pickup pattern, Yeti Nano is the perfect mic for modern broadcasters.

