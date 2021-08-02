Disinfect everything, family-sized HomeSoap UV Sanitizer at $140 (Reg. $200) + more from $57.50

There are a series of notable offers available on PhoneSoap UV sanitizers and chargers today at Amazon. First up, the official PhoneSoap Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeSoap UV Sanitizer for $139.99 shipped after you clip the 30% on-page coupon. That’s a solid $60 in savings off the regular $200 price tag, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. It is still listed at $200 direct from PhoneSoap. Unlike some of the smaller options out there, this one is designed to disinfect anything you can fit inside (14.6- x 8.3- x 19.5-inches), including keys, credit cards, wallets, your phone, headphones, and much more, using a series of UV-C lights. In “just minutes” it will clean your devices without using “wasteful wipes and chemical cleaners that can damage your cell phone and other items while leaving odor, fumes, and residue behind.” Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the smaller more personal-sized PhoneSoap options. In fact, we are seeing light discounts on several of those as well:

All three models are at the lowest price we can find and will also work great for sanitizing anything else you can manage to fit in the phone-shaped cleaners. Or, just opt for the Samsung Electronics Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer at $30 shipped and call it a day.

More on the HomeSoap UV Sanitizer

If your Homesoap is having trouble starting. Shine a light inside the assembly for at least 5 minutes. This should activate the lightbulb.

Better for your body, your stuff, and the planet: Cut down on wasteful wipes and chemical cleaners that can damage your cell phone and other items while leaving odor, fumes, and residue behind.

Disinfect in minutes: In just minutes, our UV-C light tools effectively disinfect your devices and anything else that fits inside, like badges, keys, and credit cards.

