Get a Sam’s Club Membership with free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes for $29 (Reg. $57)

Looking for an easy way to reduce your shopping bills? Sam’s Club has warehouse stores all over the country that offer groceries, furniture, electricals, and more, at rock-bottom prices — but only for members. You can join today for only $28.88 (Reg. $57) via 9to5Toys Specials and get some free tasty treats as a reward!

In most stores, the items for sale have been shipped from warehouse to warehouse and across borders. Each step in the process involves cost, which pushes the retail price upwards.

Sam’s Club does things differently. Because you’re shopping in a warehouse store, the shipping costs are reduced. And because only members can shop, each outlet is able to operate on a limited-stock basis. As a result, prices are way down compared to most retail stores.

Sam’s Club has 599 stores across the country, each stocking a huge range of products. Along with everyday groceries, you will find apparel, furniture, homeware, electronics, pet products, and much more. 

Thanks to Scan and Go technology, you can skip checkout and pay via the Sam’s Club app. Members can also shop online and pick up orders from the nearest Sam’s Club store. Members even get reduced fuel and complimentary auto checks at participating stores.

Order today for just $28.88 to get your Sam’s Club membership, and you will receive a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (a $4.98 value) and 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes (a $7.98 value).

