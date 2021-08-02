Never miss a beat with Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB headset down to $90 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you can save a whopping 31% today, for one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This powerful headset is backed by 7.1 Surround Sound with Spatial Audio, so you can hear every word, footstep, and sound no matter what type of gaming you’re interested in. That’s complemented by a retractable ANC microphone and on-ear audio controls. Plus, the Razer emblems on the side feature fully customizable RGB backlighting. Over 12,800 gamers have left it an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Although, if the added RGB stylings don’t do much for you, you can save a ton by opting for the Razer X headset for $40. You’ll still garner 7.1 surround sound with these compact cans, as well as a noise-canceling mic for online gaming and streaming. And at $60 under our lead deal, these make a great option for gamers on a budget, with over 17,000 4.4/5 star ratings.

Dedicated streamers may want to invest in something more concrete like Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Microphone as well. We’re currently tracking a solid 20% savings on this one, so now is a great time to boost the quality of your streams, Zoom meetings, or co-op gameplay. Then, head over to our best PC gaming deal guide to see what other battlestation upgrades are lying in wait.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!