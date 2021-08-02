Stream 3-months of Amazon Music Unlimited with Paramount+ Premium for just $1 per month

Amazon is currently offering new customers 3-months of Music Unlimited paired with 3-months of Paramount+ Premium for $0.99 per month. Note: Once your three month subscription is up, your monthly price will go up to $7.99 and $9.99 respectively. Today’s deal saves up to $17 per month for your first three months, making it the best price that we’ve seen for Paramount+ Premium to date. This subscription gives you a single way to enjoy music as well as enjoy some of your favorite TV shows, like The Office, A Quiet Place Part II, iCarly, and much more. Learn more at this landing page.

With today’s deal saving up to $51 total over the course of three months, be sure your TV is up to the task of watching Paramount+. You can grab the Roku Express 4K+ at just $30, which has the ability to play 4K HDR Paramount shows. Of course, you could instead opt for the Fire TV Lite at $30 if you prefer Amazon’s ecosystem. You’ll notably lose out on 4K HDR playback, but it’s in stock at Amazon and ready to ship right now, and there’s something to be said about that.

However, for a higher-end experience, you won’t want to miss the Roku Smart Soundbar that we found on sale just a few minutes ago. It offers 4K streaming, built-in AirPlay 2 wireless connectivity, and much more. You’ll find that the Roku Smart Soundbar is currently $30 off, which makes it just $150 and a great way to upgrade your home theater in preparation for A Quiet Place Part II this weekend.

Terms & Conditions:

This offer of 3 months for $0.99 per month applies only to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan and a subscription to Paramount+ Premium and is a limited time offer available only to eligible customers. After the 3-month promotional period, your channel subscription will automatically renew at a full monthly price plus any applicable taxes and your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will automatically renew at $7.99/month plus any applicable taxes, each until canceled. Your Prime Video Channel subscription can be canceled at any time by going to Manage Your Prime Video Channels. Amazon Music Unlimited can be canceled at any time by visiting Amazon Music settings. Your Paramount+ Premium subscription and Amazon Music Unlimited subscription must be canceled separately and canceling one will not automatically cancel the other. If you cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription during the promotional period, you will be charged $0.99/month for the remainder of the Paramount+ Premium promotional period. If you cancel your Paramount+ Premium subscription during the promotional period, you will be not be charged for your AMU subscription for the remainder of the period. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

