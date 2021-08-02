FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS takes 35% off its best-selling sandals + up to 60% off sale styles from $19

For a limited time only, TOMS takes 35% off trending sandals as well as up to 60% off sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Update your shoes with deals on sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $65 or more. A standout from this sale is the Monica Mule Wedge Heels that are currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $80. These shoes will pair nicely with all of your summer dresses as well as jeans, skirts, or pants. The wedge design gives you height, which elongates your legs and you can choose from five color options. It also features a cushioned insole for added comfort and a rubber outsole to promote traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

