Amazon knocks $75 off a pair of its all-new Fire HD 10 tablets for up to 25% in savings

After seeing a similar promotion on the kids’ Amazon Fire tablets, you can now score two of the all-new Fire HD 10 tablets for $224.98 shipped. Simply add two of Amazon’s latest flagship tablets to your cart and you’ll see a $75 price drop during check out. Regularly $300 for a pair of them, this is the lowest price we can find. The all-new Fire HD 10 tablets feature a 10.1-inch 1080p display that’s “10% brighter than previous generations,” 12-hour battery battery life, and 32GB of internal storage expandable to 1TB with a memory card. The octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM are joined by built-in Alexa support and the all-new split-screen feature that displays two apps at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. You can learn more in our 2021 Fire HD buying guide and our hands-on review. More details below.

Drop down to the Fire 7 tablet at $50 to save a ton. It offers a more casual experience with less internal storage, RAM, and overall power, but it is still a great browser and couch companion for watching videos, listening to music, checking emails, and a whole lot more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200,000 Amazon customers.

Hit up our review of the All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 as well as the Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard. As we mentioned above, you can still score up to $100 off with the purchase of any two Amazon Fire Kids’ tablets right here. Then, check out our buying guides on Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, all of the Kindle readers, and its smart Echo/speaker lineup.

More on the all-new Fire HD 10 tablets:

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

